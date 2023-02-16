Pune: Pune: You may be aware that tuberculosis (TB) affects the lungs. But, in an unusual case, a 21-year-old Yemeni woman was successfully treated for TB in the eyes (ocular TB). The woman with weight loss and fever resumed her daily routine now. Apollo Spectra Pune Doctor Saved Vision of Yemeni Woman with Rare TB in Eyes.

Miss Abida Mohamed (Name Changed) a resident of Yemen who is a lab technician student was jolted out of her usual routine due to a sudden fever and a massive weight loss of 14 kg spanning over 3 months.

She felt extremely weak and was unable to do her daily activities with ease. She was treated for viral infections in local hospital several times. Her family members panicked and consulted various medicos in Yemen. they finally decided to fly to India to Apollo spectra hospital pune as her aunt was treated in past at same centre.

Dr Samrat Shah, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Pune said, “The patient came to us in Aug 2022 with complaints of weight loss and fever. Apart from this, she was all healthy. A detailed investigation to find out cause of weight loss was done and all reports came normal. And found no cause for weight loss. The patient was evaluated for genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases which came out negative. She was further sent for an eye check-up as one of the rare causes of weight loss is tuberculosis in the eyes. The eye examination showed the presence of multiple granulomas which can be seen in tuberculosis and genetic diseases. Hence TB skin test, TB assay and blood test for genetic disease were done and was tested positive for the tuberculosis.”

Ocular TB means infection by the M. Tuberculosis species can affect any part of the eye. Ocular TB may not be associated with clinical evidence of pulmonary (lung) TB; up to 60% of patients with evidence of extra-pulmonary TB (tb apart from lungs) may not have been diagnosed with pulmonary TB. Ocular TB may be an initial presentation of extra-pulmonary dissemination of infection( spread of infection to other organs like brain, lungs abdomen). Clinical manifestations of ocular TB vary, which poses a challenge for diagnosis. In general, blurred vision and light sensitivity are the most common symptoms and may be the only reported symptoms. Patients can also be asymptomatic or have other complaints, such as headaches, flashes, floaters, or redness of the eye. Ocular TB without symptoms is seen in 1% of affected cases.