Pureathon-2022, a 2K, 5K fun run and walk to be held in the city to fight and create awareness for Period Poverty.

Hyderabad, September 28, 2022…. Pureathon-2022, a 2K, 5K fun run and walk to be held in city on October 9 at 6.30am at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

The objective of the Pureathon is to fight Period Poverty, create awareness about it and make Menstruation a common conversation and shed myths associated with it said Ms Shyla Talluri, Founder and CEO of PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education), an NGO led by volunteers

Addressing the press conference at poster launch at the curtain raiser press conference, a Ms. Shyla, an NRI who has been living in USA for the past 23 years said Period Poverty is the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products.

Speaking further Shyla who herself is a volunteer and an accomplished entrepreneur, IT leader, and voice for global change said many girls experiencing period poverty, the lack of access to the products has been disrupting their health, education, and even ability to study and work. The event is aimed at creating more awareness and shed the taboo impression still prevails in society

A poster was launched on the occasion.

The event is being organized with the support from GHMC, Language and Culture Department of Telangana and Telangana Tourism and support from several corporate entities

5000 people are expected to participate. Anyone can participate in the event. Tickets are available online on Mera Events.

The link for the same is as follows

https://www.meraevents.com/event/pure-femme-run

The participation contribution is nominal Rs 250/ for 2K run and Rs 500/- for 5K run.

Speaking at the event Shilpa Valli, DCP Madhapur said, it is boys who donate blood more than girls. And they feel proud about It. But at the same they crack jokes at girls that they are weak and can’t donate blood. But the fact remains is that girls donate blood every month for the sake of human race. We are strong and not weak we are portrayed.

Period poverty isn’t just an issue in our country. Globally, it’s estimated about 500 million who menstruate don’t have access to period products and related hygiene resources.

Meher Ramesh, Film Director and philanthropist and who is solidly supporting the cause said every one, male, female must talk about it openly. It is a great cause. Thaman has composed a song to spread awareness about it. He will also perform Maguva….maguva song at the event.

Thaman, Music Director said it is the need of the hour project and all must support.

Sushmitha Konidela, Stylist and Producer, Gold Box Entertainments and daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi said Menstruation is an essential part of human growth. There is nothing untouchability or taboo about it. We must beat this taboo, she added and assured her full support to the organisers.

Dr. L Jayanthi Reddy,Gynecologist, Obstetrician, J J Hospitals said many schools even today skip a lesson on reproductive system and ask students to learn it on their own. Even parents do not talk openly with their daughters. As a results girls face many challenges. It must change she said and pledged her full support as well as support from Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, d which she is a part

Dr C Jyothi, MD of Ferty9 said Padman movie and Bollywood challenged the stigma around periods in India and brought out revolutionary changes in the mindset of the people. The stigma which still prevails can be addressed only by educating masse, she added.

Aditya Guptha, Director, Aditya Music; Divi, Actress Big boss fame; Bharath Prasad, Bharath Foundation; Mayur Patnaik, Nirman Foundation graced and spoke at the launch. It was Anchored by Swetha Varma, Actress Big boss fame.