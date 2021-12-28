Puressentiel India launches DIY Beauty Kit

Puressentiel is one of the leading Aromatherapy brands in Europe, a French, 100% family-run laboratory producing ready-to-use aromatherapy products based on a simple principle: creating new health and well-being solutions, more pure, more natural and more effective. The brand has also recently decided to dip their toe in the beauty space. In today’s times, it’s all about ditching a complicated multi-layered skincare routine that involves chemical-filled products and opting for a minimal yet effective and all-natural skincare routine using natural products. Working from home has led to an emphasis on natural skin as well as naturally made products and this trend has now managed to gather its own exclusive fan following. The trend is all about using the most minimal and natural products, rather than lathering your skin with a whole list of chemically strenuous products, every day. It’s all about augmenting and enhancing the health of your skin by using the most minimal products, thereby letting your skin breathe. Given these facts, the brand takes pride in its 100% natural products. Available in a wide range of 280 Products sold in 90 Countries, this Made in France brand is a vegan, synthetic fragrance-free, paraben-free brand for all and loudly voices for clean beauty so why not go ahead and make a skinvestment with Puressentiel!

Puressentiel India launches its do-it-yourself kit for radiant and flawless complexion. The kit includes 2 essential oils and 1 vegetable oil to create 2 skin care regimes:

Balancing face oil Anti-blemish care

The super ingredients to keep your skin healthy are:

Ylang Ylang-

Regulates excessive sebum secretion.

Refines the appearance of pores.

Brightens and revitalizes dull complexion.

Boosts skin metabolism.

Jojoba-

Normalizes sebum hypersecretion.

Repairs and soften the skin.

Restores skin elasticity.

Rebalances and protects skin.

Tea Tree-

Purifies and detoxify skin.

Dries out pimples.

Soothes irritation and redness.

Prevents from residual skin.

For radiant and flawless complexion, all you need is a balancing face oil with Two drops ylang ylang + 15 ml of jojoba oil that helps to hydrate, balance and bring radiance to face and neck. Your Daily Beauty Routine must include:

Apply 3 drops on the face before you apply your daily moisturizer in the morning.

Apply 5-6 drops of oil on the face and 3 drops on the neck at night.

To get rid of spots and breakouts, use the anti -blemish care by mixing 2 drops of tea tree + 1 drop of jojoba oil. Apply with a q-tip at night on the targeted area after washing your face. It helps in quickly clearing and drying out blemishes. For widespread breakouts, 5 drops of tea tree+ 15ml of jojoba oil (1 tablespoon) can help clear and purify larger areas of your skin.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s delve into the breath-taking journey to natural flawless skin, head first with Puressentiel India!