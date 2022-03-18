Q4: Zepp Health ranked top five in global smartwatch shipment in 2021

New Delhi, March 2022: According to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Zepp Health with self-owned brands like Zepp and Amazfit, ranked top five in global smartwatch shipment in 2021. This was yet another season of sharp and steady growth for Zepp. It achieved a faster shipment growth rate than the global overall growth rate, with more than 6.81 million adult watches shipped worldwide.

Apart from this, the brand was also ranked as No. 1 in Brazil and Turkey, followed by Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic and Indonesia taking 2nd position as per the data received from the International Data Corporation (IDC) on the global wearable device market.

Not just this, the company will pay more attention to developing the Indian market, and integrate the advantages of the global supply chain to bring better products for long-term commitment to serve Indian users.

“We are seeing tremendous growth from companies like Zepp Health, who are gaining market share because its connected watch brands like Amazfit and Zepp offer consumers a wide variety of watches giving them options to pick the best one to suit their health, fitness, and lifestyle needs”, said Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC. Commenting on this achievement, Zepp Health CEO Wayne Huang said: “Our ranking demonstrates Zepp Health’s commitment to leveraging the power of technology to empower people to live their healthiest lives. We are grateful for this recognition as we continue to focus on delivering customized and connected smart wearables solutions built around human-centric innovation.”

Focusing on encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely, Zepp Health’s award-winning brand Amazfit offers several series of connected watches designed for daily and outdoor sports use. Among the Top 50 models on the market outside of the Chinese mainland, 11 were of the Amazfit brand, including the flagship Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series and the high-level outdoor Amazfit T-Rex Pro.

The Zepp premium smartwatch brand is dedicated to crafting professional and stylish designs, which utilize advanced data analysis technologies to offer a comprehensive, in-depth and precise understanding of users’ health metrics.

The Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, along with its Zepp OS, Zepp App and Zepp Life app powers million users worldwide.