Quote by Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy on the H3N2 Virus

“At MediBuddy, we have seen a 10% increase in the number of users taking cold and fever consultations in the last one week alone. The current increase in respiratory illnesses has been attributed to the H3N2 virus by ICMR. It is important that we all understand and take the right steps to minimise the effect.



This is a subtype of the influenza A virus that is known to cause seasonal flu. Symptoms usually include fever, cough and cold, aches and pains, tiredness and can last for upto 1 week. In some cases, sore throat, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, and wheezing is also seen.Those at the highest risk include children under 5, older adults over 65, pregnant women, and individuals with certain long-term health conditions. To prevent the spread of the virus, it’s essential to practice good hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, and avoid touching your face. Additionally, annual flu vaccination is recommended, especially for those at high risk. If you do get sick, please take rest, hydrate and consult a doctor who may prescribe medications to relieve fever, cold, and cough, depending on the symptoms. Avoid taking antibiotics unless prescribed by doctors. Let’s all do our part to keep ourselves and our communities healthy.”