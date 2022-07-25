Quote by Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Operations, MediBuddy on the spread of Monkeypox in India

Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy
“Monkeypox cases are on the rise, and it is important that we are aware of the symptoms including rash, fever, cough, and aches and pains. Though a viral illness and in most cases, people recover well, it is important to watch out for signs such as breathlessness, altered consciousness, and vision-related problems and seek help immediately. It is important to continue to wear a mask as spread can be through respiratory droplet transmission. As it can spread through contact with lesion/rash material or through contaminated clothes etc. it is Important to follow hand hygiene and physical isolation to prevent further spread.”

