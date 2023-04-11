Quote for World Health Day by Dr. Sara Varughese, Managing Trustee, CBM India

This World Health Day reminds us of the importance of health for all. At CBM India Trust, we firmly believe that quality healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we work to promote the best possible healthcare for people with disabilities. They often cannot access services available in their communities because of their disabilities and fall into a cycle of worsening health conditions.

As we reflect on the immense health challenges facing our world today, we must redouble our efforts to promote health equity and inclusion. Together, we can create a society where everyone can enjoy the highest attainable standard of health and well-being. Inclusive health services help everyone, not just people with disabilities, to lead healthier lives.