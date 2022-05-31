Quote on Monkeypox by Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd.

“ First, we need to understand that all infectious diseases, including monkeypox, are covered under basic health insurance policy. If a person is diagnosed and hospitalized in India upon/after arrival, then it will be covered under individual health insurance policy and not in travel insurance policy. A travel insurance policy ceases to be valid once the travel is completed.

With regard to international travel insurance, it is important to note that certain travel policies only cover accidental death and accidental hospitalization, but not medical hospitalization. If a customer opts for the Medical Expense feature in her travel policy, only then all her emergency medical costs such as hospitalization costs, outpatient and cashless hospitalization will be covered during a foreign trip.

Any diseases/illnesses contracted and treatments taken during an international trip are covered in travel insurance under the Medical Expense feature to the extent of sum insured limits or sub-limits. Co-habitation, nonetheless, is usually not included in the policy cover. It is, therefore, prudent to read about the policy features and exclusions in detail and choose the right add-ons to ensure one is adequately covered. “