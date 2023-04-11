Radiation Oncology Department at HCG Manavata Cancer Centre Successfully Treats Over 25,000 Patients

April 11, 2023 – HCG Manavata Cancer Centre is proud to announce that its Radiation Oncology Department has successfully treated over 25,000 patients. The department is equipped with advanced technology in the field of radiation oncology, which supports cancer treatments that lead to improved outcomes. Patients at Manavata Cancer Centre receive treatment through a range of innovative methods such as Tomo-Therapy, Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), VMAT, and more.

Dr. Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology and Robotic Services, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, spoke on the success of the department, saying, “The radiation oncology department plays a very critical role in providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment leading to positive outcomes and added advantages like fewer complications, reduced hospitalizations, and lesser treatment time. Our department offers disruptive facilities such as Deep Inspiratory Breath Hold Technique (DIBH), ABC (Active Breathing Coordination) which are newer practices in oncology and with the best oncologists in the country leading the department, we are excited to see what the future holds for us.

HCG Manavata Cancer Centre is the only hospital in North Maharashtra to have three radiation machines and three advanced radiation oncology consultants at the Radiation Oncology Department. The hospital anticipates that the radiation oncology department will be able to treat another 4,000 patients over the next two years.

In addition, the hospital also ranks first in the region to have a state-of-the-art infrastructure for cancer treatment with an ultra-modern dedicated department of nuclear medicine with PET-CT SCAN & Gamma camera, latest advancement in radiotherapy with TomoTherapy H, linear accelerator & versa HD and have a bone marrow transplant & haemato-oncology department.

Cutting edge technology, high quality medical services, warm & friendly ambience and personalized care have been the hallmarks of HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, ever since its inception in 2007.

About HCGMCC: Founded by Dr. Raj Nagarkar in Nashik in May 2007, Manavata Cancer Centre has transformed into a 275-bedded state-of-the-art, advanced oncology care centre in Maharashtra, providing quality treatment to patients around the globe. In 2010, Manavata Cancer Centre joined hands with Healthcare Global Enterprises Pvt Ltd to form the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik. The hospital’s philosophy is to provide the best cancer care to all sections of society irrespective of socioeconomic background. So far, over 100,000 patients across proximate cities and neighbouring states, and more than 100 international patients have received their treatment at Manavata Cancer Centre.