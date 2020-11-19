Rare Neurological Disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Linked To COVID-19 successfully treated at Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay

37-year-old Ms. Jyotsna Maru was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome after suffering from Covid-19. It is an autoimmune disease which results in paralysis of limbs due to delays in sending signals through the nerves. Several reports of covid 19 associated GBS have been reported from different parts of the world and India. She was successfully managed by Wockhardt Hospital South Bombay critical care team lead by Dr. Kedar Toraskar, Chief of Critical Care, Dr. Ravindra Zore, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Dr. Bhooshan Gondse and Dr. Gurudas Pundpal with Dr. Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist and Dr. Honey Savla, Junior Consultant.

A Youtuber and Bharatanatyam Dancer Ms. Jyotsna Maru visited Wockhardt Hospital with the complaints of tingling, numbness involving hands and legs along with progressively worsening weakness which worsened to the extent that she was unable to stand and walk on her own. She tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

During Hospital stay for COVID treatment Ms. Jyotsna had complaints of severe backache and difficulty in walking. In view of progressive weakness, she was suspected to have Guillain barre syndrome, which was confirmed on neurological evaluation.

Dr. Prashant Makhija, Neurologist Consultant, Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay said, “Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder in which our body’s immune system goes in overdrive and starts mistakenly attacking nerves of our hands and legs, leading to paralysis of limbs. It usually appears days or weeks after a viral infection which is usually a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. In her case, COVID-19 infection might have led to Guillain-Barre Syndrome. With appropriate treatment, she has now significantly recovered and is able to walk with minimal support.”

Dr. Kedar Toraskar, Chief of Critical Care, Wockhardt Hospital South Bombay said “Several reports of Covid-19 associated GBS have been reported from different parts of World and India. It a rare neurological complication which is associated with COVID 19 virus and which can be potentially life-threatening and may require mechanical ventilatory support. If diagnosed and treated on time with Intravenous immunoglobulin (IV IGg) or plasmapheresis, life-threatening complications can be averted. This is a rare neurological complication that can lead to respiratory failure and even death. But if diagnosed and treated early like Ms Jyotsna the outcomes are good.”

“Due to numbness over my fingers, difficulty in walking, and severe backache, I was really worried about my health and my career. I feared whether I will be able to perform Bharatanatyam. I am glad about timely treatment, I am recovering well. I sincerely thank the team of doctors at the Wockhardt Hospital who always motivated me and supported me with proper care and treatment. I am thankful to the doctors for helping me recover and hopefully, I will be able to perform Bharatanatyam very soon.,” concluded patient Ms. Jyotsna.