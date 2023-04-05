Rare type of skin cancer treated Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans

Chennai, April 2023: A 56 year old patient was brought to the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai with a complaint of swelling on the left lower face region. The patient had a similar swelling in the same area 15 years prior, which was operated on at a government hospital. However, following the operation, the swelling recurred and gradually increased in size.

The patient returned to the government hospital for a diagnosis, but the results were inconclusive. Consequently, the patient sought treatment at Saveetha Dental College and was admitted for a thorough examination. After evaluation by Prof Dr. Murugesan and Dr. Lakshmi Narayanan, the patient was suspected to have dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans a rare type of skin cancer. The patient underwent surgery where a wide local excision of the tumor was performed along with superficial parotidectomy. The resulting defect was reconstructed using a submental flap.