Recognising Innovative healthcare Startups this National Doctors Day

In the current times of the COVID, we have recognised the importance of doctors and learning just how much they contribute to society now more than ever. In India, the National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 each year to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was not just a great physician but also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal who was instrumental in setting up Indian Medical Association & Medical Council of India.

This year, let us express gratitude towards the medical professionals who treat the health of the patients above theirs. Additionally, let us go an extra mile and recognise those Startups who understood the vulnerability of the situation and came up with innovative solutions in healthcare sector.

So, here are top 5 innovative healthcare Startups to celebrate the spirit of National Doctors Day on July 1 –

4baseCare – Founded in 2018 the brainchild of Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4BaseCare is the only company globally that is leveraging and combining technological advances in both genomics and digital health to personalize patient care in oncology. The company aims to support technology to develop cutting–edge precision oncology solutions that are accessible and affordable for all patients and to make Precision Oncology as Standard of Care in Asia.

5C Network – Bengaluru, Karnataka based 5C Network is every hospital’s private radiologist. They ensure that hospitals and diagnostics centers never need to worry about the unavailability of a radiologists again. Their name is 5C because for the first time, the 5 stakeholders of Radiodiagnosis: The Doctor, Radiologist, Patient, Technologist and Hospital have a solution for each of their problems through us. Advantages they provide for hospitals: Lowest costs on a pay-as-you-use model, Best radiologists looking into patients, 24x7x365 availability, Leaders in the field on service.

Qure.ai – Qure.ai was founded in 2016 with a mission is to use artificial intelligence to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. The company’s core team combines deep learning expertise with clinical, scientific and regulatory knowledge. The advisory panel consists of radiologists, other doctors and public health experts. Que.ai works with these specialists to define clinically relevant problems and design real-world solutions.

Mfine – mfine is mobile health platform that aggregates branded hospitals to deliver on-demand healthcare services to patients. Its AI platform helps improve doctor productivity and quality of diagnosis. By using the mfine app patients reach quality doctors within 10 mins, consult with them and get the prescription. All their medical history (prescription, lab reports, and other data ) securely stored in the app and they also get timely medicine reminders for better adherence to prescription.

Biosense – Biosense Technologies was created by a group of Medical professionals, Engineers, Product designers as well as IT coders to utilize the boom of “Digital India” and “Make in India” campaign to contribute towards designing portable yet affordable devices for basic health care screening.