Redcliffe Labs Extends Its Reach in Uttar Pradesh With the Inauguration of a Cutting-edge Laboratory in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh: Redcliffe Labs, a leading omnichannel Pan India diagnostics service provider recently launched its state-of-the-art diagnostic lab in Muzaffarnagar. Located 36-A, South Civil Lines, Mahavir Chowk, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh – 251001 company’s strategic expansion plans to provide world-class diagnostics services to the doorsteps of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

With the launch of Muzaffarnagar Lab, Redcliffe Labs now has a network of 15+ diagnostic centers in Uttar Pradesh.

The lab is staffed with a team of highly skilled and qualified technicians and scientific officers, supervised by MD Pathologist Dr. Geetika. The lab has a setup of all clinical laboratory departments, including Biochemistry, Hematology, Immunoassays, Clinical Pathology, Hormones, and more.

Redcliffe Labs has made healthcare services accessible for the residents of Muzaffarnagar and nearby areas like Khatauli, Purquazi, Shamli, Jansath, Bhopa, and Bhadana. Now, people will not have to struggle for high-quality, accurate, and trusted diagnostic services. Redcliffe has opened more than 500 collection centers in the northern geography, as they are continuously progressive in improvising healthcare and shifting the mindset of people from wellness to illness. It is pertinent to mention that Redcliffe already has an impressive footprint in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Just like the entire network of Redcliffe labs, the lab in Muzaffarnagar is equipped with state-of-the-art, fully automatic instruments, ensuring the optimum levels of accurate reporting as per NABL & ISO guidelines. The lab delivers all routine diagnostic test reports within 24hrs of receiving the sample, and the lab follows stringent quality protocols for precisely diagnosing samples within a defined TAT. In addition, Redcliffe Labs is also offering a home collection facility with on-time sample collection, making diagnostics convenient and accessible at the doorstep.

Redcliffe Labs is well known for its high-quality diagnostic services at an affordable cost. The

Tests can be booked online through the website (www.redcliffelabs.com) or mobile app. Getting tested through walk-ins at the lab or collection centres is also possible.

Commenting on the opening of Redcliffe Diagnostic Lab in Muzaffarnagar, Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Founder MD of Redcliffe Labs, said, “With the launch of each lab across the geography of Bharat, we are a step closer to our vision of empowering health, impacting lives and mission of enhancing the diagnostic landscape of the country by serving 500 million Indians by 2030.”

Redcliffe Labs is synonymous with Healthy India’s Trusted Labs because we ensure Standard Operating Procedures across geographies. We are continuously progressing to enhance our geographical reach so that all compatriots have access to affordable diagnostic services. Reliable and accurate reports will also help clinicians make clinically informed decisions. Because only Healthier People can make a Healthier Bharat.

Redcliffe Labs’ infrastructure, backed by AI and ML, helps create a satisfactory customer experience. Customers can create profiles, book their tests, track samples, and download smart reports. Redcliffe Labs’ smart report offers a comprehensive analysis of the health status of each customer. Also, the first lab in India to implement real-time temperature monitoring patented technology helps ensure sample integrity.