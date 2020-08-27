Regency Superspecialty Hospital, Lucknow performs their debut laproscopic nephrectomy for non functional kidney with multiple stones and recurrent infection on 21-year-old female

Lucknow, August 27, 2020: Regency Superspeciality Hospital Lucknow, known for performing a multitude of advanced renal procedures, added a new feather in its cap by performing a successful minimally invasive surgery for the removal of the non-functional and shrunken left kidney of a 21-year-old female. A team of doctors led by Dr Rajiv Kumar, M. Ch (Urology and Renal Transplant) and Dr Siddharth Singh, M. Ch (Urology and Renal Transplant) showed their extraordinary skills in treating the critically-ill patient despite the various challenges of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown here.

“Thank God that we were able to perform Laparoscopic Nephrectomy procedure in the early phase of starting of our Hospital on this patient-successfully, removing the left non-functional kidney due to multiple renal stones and recurrent pyelonephritis and administering the required treatment for her quick recovery. Around kidney a lot of adhesion presents because of recurrent infection, such cases of simple nephrectomy is not simple but we did minimally invasive (Laparoscopic) simple nephrectomy without any complication. Our special thanks go out to the assisting OT Team, whose enthusiasm and professional attitude served as a major factor to the success of the surgery. Right now, the patient has been discharged and is now headed to recovery,” said Dr Rajiv Kumar, M. Ch (Urology and Renal Transplant), Regency Superspecialty Hospital, Lucknow.

Sometimes nephrectomy involves loads of rare risks including loss of blood, major vessels injury, bowel injury. The formation of a blood clot in a patient’s legs that moves into his/her lungs, which is called a pulmonary embolism, breathing difficulties and infection at the surgical incision site.

“In this case, the patient was symptom-free, post-operative minimal pain with minimal surgical incision and less hospital stay. She got back to her routine life earlier within a few days. The success of first-time surgery reflects our hospital’s commitment to providing world-class medical services, which will always go hand in hand with our increasing numbers. added Dr Siddharth Singh, M. Ch (Urology and Renal Transplant), Regency Superspecialty Hospital, Lucknow.

The complicated and highly specialized procedure took almost three hours to complete yet represented Regency Superspecialty Hospital’s high quality medical and surgical services. After the surgery, the patient was moved to her ward in the same day and was recommended for discharge after two days. Pooja is now fully recovered.