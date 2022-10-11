Renowned Experts Join Ultrahuman as It Kicks Off Clinical Trials on Glucose

October 2022:

Ultrahuman, the world’s most advanced metabolic fitness platform, has today announced the creation of a medical & sports science advisory board which will be led by globally renowned medical and med-tech experts. This announcement comes as Ultrahuman starts clinical trials of its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) health platform with non-diabetics and pre-diabetics.

A world renowned line up of medical and sports science professionals have joined the Medical and Sports Science Advisory board of Ultrahuman, a leading metabolic fitness platform that uses various biomarkers to help people make better lifestyle decisions.

Medical and med-tech experts joining Ultrahuman include Dr. Philip Ovadia (author, a cardiothoracic surgeon and a founding member of the Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners), Mr. Joel Goldsmith (former Senior Director at Abbott, the world’s leading CGM manufacturer), Dr. Howard Luks (author, orthopaedic surgeon and a sports medicine specialist) and Hans-Peter Kubis, PhD (Scientist at Bangor University, UK).

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman commented: “The addition of the world’s most renowned medical and med-tech professionals on our advisory board will further add to the robustness of the platform and the clinical trials will help understand the efficacy of glucose control on metabolic health and other core biomarkers for healthspan.”

The metabolic health crisis is unarguably one of the largest healthcare issues that exist today. By helping people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health, they will be able to make more informed lifestyle choices to achieve better health.

Bhuvan Srinivasan, Chief Business Officer, Ultrahuman commented: “It’s a privilege to work with award winning doctors, scientists and healthcare experts to design the next generation of preventive health and chronic disease management solutions. We are huge proponents of using data to help everyone optimise their metabolic health, no matter what their starting point is. These trials are the first step in bringing continuous glucose monitoring to everyone.”

Clinical trials

Ultrahuman is launching clinical trials of its continuous glucose monitoring health platform with non-diabetics and pre-diabetics. The clinical trials have been designed in-house in partnership with leading metabolic health experts globally. The objectives include:

Correlating the Metabolic Score, part of Ultrahuman’s core IP, with clinical biomarkers of metabolic health. This is a key development in enabling healthcare providers to use the Ultrahuman platform for managing metabolic disorders

Assessing the effectiveness of the Ultrahuman M1, a metabolic health platform that’s powered by data from CGM devices, on behavioural change

Investigating the effect of activity and sleep on glucose

The metabolic biomarker data collected in this study will be correlated to various CGM parameters. These correlations will be used to construct a scoring system using CGM data that will indicate the metabolic health of an individual.

Mohit Kumar added: “Our aim with the clinical trials is to determine if CGM data by itself can be used as an indicator of metabolic health.”

Ultrahuman is a venture-backed startup that has raised $25m to date. Their investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, and a range of marquee founders and angel investors including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer.