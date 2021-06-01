Residents of Omaxe Royal Residency vaccinated

Omaxe Limited organized a paid vaccination drive in collaboration with Fortis Hospital for the residents of Omaxe Royal Residency. Covishield jabs were given to 110 residents on Sunday. The registration for the vaccination was done on the spot after checking the aadhar card. The campaign ran from 10 am to 3 pm, where the team of doctors spread awareness about the vaccination and also gave advice to the people to be vigilant.

The residents followed all the safety standards of distancing and hygiene. The guidelines set by the Health Department for the execution of the vaccination were followed. At the same time, the group is considering to push the campaign, so that more and more people are vaccinated. Earlier, the society had also organised a vaccination drive for 45 plus residents and 18 plus construction labours.