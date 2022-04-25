Rich nutritious benefits of Italian salad you probably didn’t know

Authored By Chef Govind Bhushal, Executive Chef & Managing Director, Dr. Zombie

Having something light cum nutritious is all one needs in this season. Treating yourself with fresh seasonal veggies and fruits rich in vitamin B, C, and Magnesium help to keep you hydrated all day long. In summer, salad is a perfect choice, the green leafy dressing and fruit topping dish not only makes it look presentable but has several health benefits too. A refreshing and perfect salad is about sweetness, greens, crunchiness, coated base, and dressing.

Insalate is an Italian word that means salad, a dish of mixed raw veggies. Italian food is synonymous with freshness and the natural ingredients and the healthy fats present in Italian cuisine make it wholesome. The calories in Italian salad dressing include 80% fats and 20% carbs with heart-friendly olive oil. People have to believe the reality that Italian salads are traditional dishes and easily be found on any official Italian restaurant menu. Here are some rich-flavored Italian traditional salads you should try once.

Barbabietole- Barbabietole is the most popular salad on the list. The foundation for this salad arrangement is sliced beets arranged on a platter. It consists of many healthy ingredients, but the main ingredient is beetroot. Folic acid (vitamin B9) is rich in beets, which aids cell development and function. Folate helps reduce blood vessel damage and the risk of heart disease and stroke. Beets are naturally high in nitrates that cure several diseases such as heart health, blood pressure, Diabetes, Digestion, and regularity. Beetroot also contains calcium, iron, thiamine, vitamin B-6, copper, and selenium. Fiber-rich beets are helpful for blood sugar regulation, weight management, and cholesterol reduction. Yellow beetroots can also be used instead of red beetroot to make Barbabietole salad.

Cesare- The ingredients present in Cesare are kale and baby romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing. Kale has 10 times more immune-boosting vitamins, is very low in saturated fats, and many other nutritious benefits. Vitamin D present in it helps in keeping the teeth strong and promotes bone health too. There are no carbs present in this salad, which makes it an ideal dish for diet-conscious people. The ancient strategy of serving this salad straight at the table is still used even today in many restaurants across the United States, including many Italian restaurants.

Panzanella- The name of Panzanella salad is composed of two words. The word Pane means bread, and Zanella means soup bowl. The salad is a specialty of Tuscany and made from pieces of stale, moistened bread, with the addition of tomatoes, onions, or basil, and a dressing of vinegar and olive oil. The main ingredient of this salad is basil leaves, demonstrated to improve the health of the body in a variety of ways. Basil helps in improving stomach health, regulating blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, relieving joint discomfort, and protecting from several infections. Basils are a refreshing way to cool off in the summer. One can also add one’s favorite vegetables according to the taste of the salad.

Caprese- Caprese salad is a traditional Italian salad named after Capri Island. It is prepared with a few fresh ingredients like baby heirloom tomatoes, arugula, sea salt, and basil. Always eat a salad with Fresh basil rather than a dry one, as fresh basil is filled with vitamins and antioxidants that promote excellent health and protect against several diseases.

Giardiniera- Giardiniera is a traditional Italian vegetable salad consisting of carrots, pearl onions, cauliflower, bell peppers, and cucumbers as the main ingredients. Preserve vegetables in vinegar or oil by adding herbs and spices. Giardiniera is stored in jars and should be kept in a cold environment before serving as it allows the fluids from the vegetables to come out and the flavors to mix. Although, it’s mainly used as a snack and can add to salads. Its relish and spices can be used with a range of items, such as sandwiches, bruschettas, and burgers.