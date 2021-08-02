Ryan Holstead, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists’ Manhattan Team

New York, NY, August 2, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the arrival of hematologist-oncologist Ryan Holstead, MD. Dr. Holstead will be accepting new patients starting August 2, at NYCBS’ Manhattan locations, in Central Park, 5th Avenue, and the

Upper East Side.

While Dr. Holstead was born and raised in Canada, he immigrated to the U.S. and completed his medical training in New York, where he will help patients achieve the best quality of life possible.

“I always aim to explain complex medical information in a way that avoids jargon so that patients can make an informed choice that suits their personal preferences and values,” Dr. Holstead said.

Dr. Holstead was interested in hematology and oncology due to the rapid pace of research and continuous improvement of care delivery. He said, “I enjoy studying the recent advances and applying these to provide the best care

possible to patients within the practice.”

Dr. Holstead earned his undergraduate degree at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. He pursued his medical degree at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. He then completed his Residency at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and his Medical Oncology Fellowship at Queen’s University, where he served as Chief Fellow.

Additionally, Dr. Holstead is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Dr. Holstead is excited to join NYCBS’ busy practice and treat patients with a variety of cancers. “I have had an interest in this field for many years,” he said. “And after nine years of medical training, I am looking forward to the opportunity to apply what I have learned to care for the New Yorker community.”

