Ryde Fitness Centre opens up in Spaze Corporate Park

Ryde Fitness centre takes up an area of 10,000_sq.ft in Spaze Corporate Park in Sector 69, Gurugram. This is the fitness centre’s second store in Haryana, Spaze Group said in a statement. The Corporate Park spanning across 2.5 acres is essentially an independent tower that encompasses G+12 floors. It features impressive and world-class amenities and offers best in class facilities to businesses with ample provision for fun and leisure.

Strategically located around the proposed MRTS Corridor for the controlled area of Gurgaon & New Gurgaon Urban Complex, the project aims to be the one stop premier lifestyle and shopping destination. It is the ideal blend of retail cum work space and boasts of detailed planning as well as innovative infrastructure. The project’s core objective is to pamper the workaholics with fun, food and facilities. Specially designed to meet the ever changing demands of ultra-modern offices, the commercial complex also has a large food court where one can engage in fine dining and sumptuous offerings.

Spaze Group has delivered one crore sq ft till now, and has catered to 50,000 customers. Mr. Bharat Kumar elaborating on the Ryde Fitness Centre opening up, “We have successfully built and executed 9 commercial and retail spaces, 1 IT Park, and 4 residential projects till date. It is a feeling of great pride to expand our portfolio with more corporate offices, buildings, shopping centres, residential spaces, SCO and other commercial projects,”

Spaze is also looking at expanding in upcoming micro markets like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road Golf course extension road, SPR followed by Dwarka expressway extension for future developments.