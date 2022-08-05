Safe and Clean Beauty Products from You Care Lifestyle!

You Care Lifestyle, an ethical wellness platform that offers curated, mindfully selected, genuine products handpicked by Luke Coutinho, has recently launched a beauty category.

“We all love glowing, acne-free, and healthy skin! It’s not just what you apply from the outside that makes you beautiful, but how your body feels on the inside. The market today is flooded with deceptive beauty advertisements, cosmetics, and beauty products.

Have you ever tried reading those tiny labels on the back of products? There are chemicals and ingredients listed that are even difficult to pronounce. Do you know that what you apply to your skin gets directly into your bloodstream? The skin is your largest organ and your second mouth. The last thing you want is to feed your body chemicals and toxins that could affect your hormonal balance.” – says Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of youcarelifestyle.com

Hormonal imbalances can affect the functioning of every single organ. Our new category aims to provide genuine, clean, verified, natural, and safe products at your doorsteps. They are free of ingredients like SLS, parabens, parfums (which are a hotbed of chemicals), and several other harmful ingredients. We handpick these products, especially for you. This category includes pure beauty products for your skin, hair, and body.

youcarelifestyle.com also provides fresh produce, home care, nutrition, sleep, and exercise essentials, all committed to the core values of quality, honesty, and transparency.