Safe Conduct of Festivals Imperative to Control Transmission of COVID 19 infection

Hyderabad, October 8, 2021: Acceleration of COVID-19 transmission through various religious gatherings has been observed in many places in India. It is necessary to adopt and follow strict mitigation measures, otherwise the festive season can turn out to be a superspreading event which eventually may prove to be a burden on the healthcare system.

As per Dr Merlin Moni, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious disease, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi, COVID 19 transmission dynamics is closely related to the 3 Cs:

CLOSED SPACES with poor airflow

CROWDED PLACES

CLOSE CONTACT settings with face-to-face contact

Talking about managing mass gatherings, Dr Moni said, “Some of the upcoming mass gathering events such as ‘Navaratri’, ‘Durga Puja’, ‘Dussehra’ etc. will need comprehensive strategic planning in organising them in the current pandemic situation and a collective decision will need to be taken in the form of a consensus from key stakeholders such as policy makers, representatives from religious organisations as well as experts. In this context it is essential to formulate and implement strict standard operating procedures on preventive measures for containment the spread of COVID 19 during the festivals. The logistics of the festivals including the expected number of people, dates and the potential barriers to control the crowd needs to be discussed with the local government and health authorities.”

SOME USEFUL TIPS:

According to Dr Moni the following guidelines for religious places of worships during festival times and elaborate administrative and general preventive measures can help keep safe from the spread of Coronavirus: