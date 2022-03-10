Sakra World Hospital announces Intra-Dialysis Rehab Exercise Program on World Kidney Day

Bengaluru, March 10, 2022 – Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in India that uses cutting-edge Japanese technology to provide ground-breaking healthcare, announced the launch of Intra-Dialysis Rehab Exercise Program on the occasion of World Kidney Day 2022.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is predominantly rising and has become a priority public health problem. The progression of CKD causes functional limitation, severe disability and poor quality of life. Anemia, malnutrition, lower muscle strength, metabolic disturbances result in reduction of exercise tolerance, independence and the ability to perform activities of daily living. In such cases, hemodialysis, a procedure that filters wastes and water from the kidney, thereby enhancing the functioning process of the kidneys, helps. However, patients receiving hemodialysis have a considerably lower exercise tolerance, functional capacity, and more muscle wasting than healthy subjects or patients with less severe CKD. Exercise training or comprehensive multi-dimensional strategy and goal-oriented intervention should be provided in end stage kidney disease/ dialysis patients.

Sakra World Hospital has taken the initiative to offer various intradialytic exercise programs, such as aerobic exercise, resistance exercise, combined aerobic and resistance exercise, and passive exercise including electrical stimulation especially developed for hemodialysis patients. rate. These intradialytic exercises can be safely done in the first two hours of dialysis without cardiac decompensation.