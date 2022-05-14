Sakra World Hospital Conducts Walkathon on the occasion of International Nurses Day

Bengaluru, May 2022 – On the occasion of International Nurse Day, Sakra World Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in Bengaluru, organized a walkathon to commemorate the unsung contributions and unwavering determination of nurses, who served the society during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. This walkathon focused on the theme of Nurses: A voice to lead, to spread a clear message that Nurses are the backbone of the society and it is time to invest in nursing and respect the rights of nurses worldwide to secure global health.