Sakra World Hospital Conducts Walkathon on the occasion of International Nurses Day

May 14, 2022 Neel Achary Health 0
Sakra World Hospital

Bengaluru, May 2022 – On the occasion of International Nurse Day, Sakra World Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in Bengaluru, organized a walkathon to commemorate the unsung contributions and unwavering determination of nurses, who served the society during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. This walkathon focused on the theme of Nurses: A voice to lead, to spread a clear message that Nurses are the backbone of the society and it is time to invest in nursing and respect the rights of nurses worldwide to secure global health.

Sakra World Hospital 2

Sakra World Hospital 1

About Neel Achary 13188 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn