Sakra World Hospital Flags Off Its Uniquely Designed Fertility Centre Offering Customised Infertility Treatment & Care In A Private & Pandemic Friendly Set Up

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital, premier healthcare organization that boasts of Japanese cutting-edge technology delivering breakthrough healthcare in India, flags off its uniquely designed state-of-the-art Fertility Centre in Bengaluru today.

Sakra Fertility Center provides infertility treatment & care in a private and supporting set up which focuses on providing the opportunity to be treated with a customized treatment plan that an individual or a couple may select based on their dreams, vision and preferences. The launch event at Sakra World Hospital was graced by Kum Sree Leela, leading actress from the Kannada film industry.

The centre offers a 360 degrees’ infertility treatment plan that is mindful of the emotional and lifestyle needs of its patients. One of the unique features of Sakra Fertility Centre is its multi-disciplinary approach for patient treatment. Some of the services include, in house IVF, IUI (Intra Uterine Insemination), Embryo Donation, Egg Donation, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) for Endometrium Thickness, Male Infertility, andrologist consultations, pre IVF counselling sessions, Multispecialty backup, 24×7 ambulance support and more.

What sets Sakra Fertility Centre apart is the area design which is based on the Lean Concept that generates minimal waste. It comes with a prime focus on infection control and patient flow as the primary infrastructure design aspects – the need of the hour and must-haves during a pandemic.

Dr. Swarnalatha, Senior Consultant & HOD – IVF, Sakra World Hospital, said: “I am happy to introduce our new Sakra Fertility Centre, which has state of the art facility, with expert clinicians on board. In recent years there has been an increase in late family planning at an advanced age which has led to couples seeking solutions for infertility problems. Also we have seen a drastic increase in male infertility cases which rose from 40% to 50%. So, it is not just women who are seeking help for infertility issues but men as well. Here at Sakra, we offer a personalised care where we guide the couple throughout their journey towards conception with a customised treatment plan which is best suited to their needs & requirements.”

Mr Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of Sakra Fertility Centre, which is an integral part of Sakra World Hospital. At Sakra, our core focus is always on promoting complete wellbeing and preventing diseases by providing world-class, affordable clinical medical services to all. One must remember that personalizing care is vital to lead a risk-free, healthy lifestyle. Hence, at Sakra Fertility Centre, patients are offered customized treatment plans which cater to their emotional and lifestyle needs.”

Sakra Fertility Centre has the backup of expert Gynaecology & Obstetrics Care. Highly skilled & qualified clinical team following standard clinical guidelines in the best environment has already given positive patient outcomes and is all set to create a breakthrough standard in fertility treatment at Sakra Fertility Centre.