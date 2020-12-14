Sakra World Hospital Launches World’s First Fully Active Robotic Knee Replacement System

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in Bengaluru and India’s first FDI hospital now boasts of the country’s one of its kind healthcare breakthrough ̶ advanced robotic knee replacement technology that is set to empower the orthopaedic surgeons to plan the knee replacement days before they enter the operation theatre to actually conduct the procedure. Meet CUVIS Joint, the world’s first fully active robotic knee replacement system which is now making knee replacement surgeries more accurate, transparent and hassle-free in Sakra World Hospital and comes as a bliss for those suffering from severe arthritis. Manufactured by Curexo, a South Korean firm and marketed and sold by Meril Healthcare in India and known for its unique and autonomous nature of functioning, CUVIS Joint was launched by BS Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Dr Shivaraj Kumar, popular Kannada film actor.

Expressing his delight on the launch of CUVIS Joint, BS Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, said, “I am happy to see that this new advanced robotic technology has been brought first time to India to help in treatment of people suffering from severe arthritis. I congratulate Sakra World Hospital and Dr Chandrashekar P on acquiring this technology and wish them good luck. I am sure that this will help the people in India and abroad, especially during the pandemic and social distancing. The minimal human intervention will make it a win-win situation for both the patients and healthcare providers.”

Explaining how CUVIS Joint can transform knee replacement surgeries, Dr Chandrasekhar P, Senior Consultant & Head – Department of Orthopaedics, Sakra World Hospital with an experience of conducting 5,000 successful knee replacement surgeries and one of the key global opinion leaders behind the development of CUVIS fully active robotic system said, “While using this robotic knee replacement technology, we first conduct a CT scan before the surgery. The images from the CT scan are loaded in the robotic software. The surgeon sits with the software and prepares the 3D anatomy of the patient’s knee joint and prepares the surgical plan that shows how the implantable knee would look like side to side, front to front and oblique direction. Even before the surgery starts, the planning is done. Once the surgeon enters the operation theatre, the CT landmarks are already loaded in this software and the surgery can be conducted smoothly. This robotic software allows three stage planning: pre-operative plan, plan during the procedure and post-operative plan which shows if the surgery has been done as per the plan and whether the same anatomy has been depicted and perfectly performed.”

Echoing Dr Chandrashekhar’s words, Mr Takashi Maki, Managing Director – Sakra World Hospital shared, “The impeccable precision of CUVIS Joint walks hand in hand with uncompromising dedication and flawless care and service offered by Sakra World Hospital. Inspired by the Japanese values and cutting-edge Japanese technology, Sakra has always lived up to spearheading technological advancements in global and Indian healthcare. With CUVIS Joint, we hope to offer optimum clinical outcome and garner maximum patient satisfaction.”

The fully active nature of CUVIS Joint helps in conducting joint replacement surgeries in an exceptional manner requiring least human intervention. In addition to the maximum precision, accuracy and flexibility on offer, it has features for maximum safety as well. It takes help of CT-Scan images to develop patient-specific 3D bone models and does the virtual simulation of joint replacement surgeries personalized for each patient. With sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy, it helps to get the optimal post-surgery outcomes for joint replacement. The benefits that this avant-garde robotic technology brings in include lesser tissue trauma and associated blood loss, faster recovery, early hospital discharge and best possible implant positioning with maximum cutting accuracy. Alongside, it promises to redefine the lives of those suffering from acute arthritis and give them an active life like never before.

Manish Deshmukh, Head of Marketing and Technical at Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd says, “I have always loved superhero med- tech stuff. From saw cutting to automatic milling, we have always upgraded by giving more to life. We, at Meril, are really looking forward to adding this new dimension of technological advancement in the field of joint replacement and achieving newer heights with our impeccable association with Sakra World Hospital and Dr. Chandrashekar P.”