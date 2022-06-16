Sakra World Hospital organizes 5-day Blood Donation Drive on World Blood Donor Day

Bengaluru, June 2022: To commemorate World Blood Donor Day, Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in Bengaluru, is conducting a 5-day Blood Donation Drive starting from June 14, 2022, till June 18, 2022. The Blood Donation Drive was kickstarted on 14th June on World Blood Donor Day with the aim of setting up blood camps at IndusInd Bank, Technicolour, Samsung and Sapiens, and, at Habitat Irenicy Apartment during this period. The blood donation drive is also being conducted at Sakra World Hospital premises from June 15th 2022 – June 18th 2022. The blood donation campaign was launched in the presence of Mr. Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director– Sakra World Hospital, Mr. Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, , Mr Lovekesh Phasu, Chief Operating Officer – Sakra World Hospital, Dr Rani Premkumar, Head of Tranfusion Medicine, Sakra World Hospital and Dr Deepak Balani, Chief of Medical Services at Sakra World Hospital.

Based on the theme for 2022; “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives,” the drive is aimed at drawing attention to the roles that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing solidarity within communities. The drive, according to Mr. Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director– Sakra World Hospital, will “help in raising awareness to create a sustainable blood bank system and work towards increasing the rate of collection from voluntary blood donors.”