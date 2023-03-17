Sandalwood actress Pranita Subhash launches Parthi Well Woman Clinic at Aster RV Hospital

Bangalore, 17th March 2023: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aster RV Hospital launched ‘Parthi Well Woman Clinic’. The event was inaugurated by popular Sandalwood Actress Pranitha Subhash. Through the initiative, the hospital is offering complimentary Pelvic Scan at Aster RV Hospital till 30th April 2023 to create an awareness on endometriosis which is generally a neglected issue.

The name aptly titled ‘Parthi’ which translates to ‘Female Warrior’ is a tribute to all the women who combat various health issues due to Endometriosis in their day-to-day life.