Sanjiban Hospital of Howrah announces Special discounted treatment for the workers of Bangladesh

Kolkata, 24 July 2022: One of the leading Hospital of Howrah, Sanjiban Hospital has announced discounted treatment for the workers of Bangladesh involved in garment and other industries in West Bengal at the onset of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh liberation War. The inauguration of a new guest house for the patients of Bangladesh was done on Sunday in the presence of honorary guest Mr. Shajahan Khan, the Mukti Joddha and the former MP of Bangladesh, Mr. Shajahan Khan. Mr. Khan was an esteemed guest of Sanjiban Hospital on this day. Dr. Subhasis Mitra, Founder and Director of Sanjiban Hospital was present throughout the course of the day and he announced that all the members of the 52 Bangladeshi labour Unions will receive the Medical facility at special discounted rate which will prove to be a huge advantage for patients who are in dire need of it.

A panel discussion was held with the other dignitaries present too on the topic of how best they could provide various health benefit-related schemes to workers of Bangladesh, who are associated with the garment and other industries in India. A hospital tour for Mr. Shajahan Khan was arranged by the Hospital also to showcase the treatment facilities currently being provided at Sanjiban.

Dr. Subhasis Mitra, Founder and Director of Sanjiban Hospital said, “India and Bangladesh have always had a cordial bilateral relationship, hence we are trying our level best to provide health benefits to Bangladesh’s workers and the patients associated with the garment industry in lieu of a minimum cost.”