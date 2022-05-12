Sankara Eye Foundation, India bags coveted IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award

Bengaluru, May 2022: Sankara Eye Foundation, India has yet again bagged Indian Merchant Chamber, Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNWA) –. India’s most prestigious quality awards. This is the organisation’s 4th Milestone merit award in a row and this time it was awarded under Leadership category 2021. Sankara Eye Foundation has been the recipient of Milestone merits in previous years under Operations focus, Safety focus and Customer focus category.

This award has been conferred to Sankara Eye Foundation, considering the contributions and commitment of its leadership team towards the success and growth of the organization and its commitment in providing the best Eye Care services to the community. This award was given for organizations from domains as diverse as manufacturing, education, healthcare and service industries amongst others. Sankara Eye Foundation was adjudged winner on the basis of rigorous assessment on the various parameters. The evaluation process involved multi-level engagement with experts and senior examiners from various industries.

The award was received by Dr Geeta Fulari, Deputy General Manager – Quality Assurance, Sankara Eye Foundation India from Chief Guest – Mr Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Limited, CMD Kaya Limited), in the presence of Dr Suresh Lulla (Co-Chairman, IMC Quality improvement & Technology Committee), Mr Niraj Bajaj (Chairman, IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards Trust), Mr Juzar Khorakiwala (President – IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mr Anant Singhania (Vice President IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Mr Ajit Mangrulkar (Director General, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry), and Dr K Sivan ( Former Chairman, ISRO).

On receiving the award, Dr Geeta Fulari, Deputy General Manager – Quality Assurance, Sankara Eye Foundation said “This achievement is indeed a moment of pride for us as it reinforces our resolve in aligning with the mission and vision to continue being world-class institution in providing quality eye-care for all. This award is also a testament to our deep rooted ethos of working towards the betterment of the society.”

Established in 1996, IMC – RBNQA is a joint initiative of the Indian Merchants’ Chambers and House of Bajaj. Named after Late Ramkrishna Bajaj, these awards are chosen from number of participating organizations of repute, through a stringent assessment process by a panel of independent and trained assessors and judges against stipulated comprehensive criteria. It is one of the most respected awards for Quality and Performance Excellence in India.