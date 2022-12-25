Santa Clause Spread Christmas Cheers at Paediatric Ward of Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune

Pune 25 Dec 2022: Christmas was celebrated at the paediatric ward with full festivity and excitement by our 100 children who gathered and danced to carols performed by a group of youngsters. The kids actively participated in the fun-filled games with great fervor. Kids with illness had joy in their face and happiness by celebrating Christmas day.

Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Dr. Rastogi, Medical Director, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, and Dr. H. H. Chavan, Medical Superintendent, Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital delivered presents, cake, and chocolates to the children.

“Since pandemic, it was a very stressful and challenging time for the patients and their families, so to have a day where you get to alleviate some of that stress, create some holiday cheer with Santa is just really rewarding for me and for all the staff as well as the families,” says Dr. J.S Bhawalkar, Dean, Dr. D.Y Patil Medical College. The event was organised by the Department of Paediatrics at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, and the festivities were enthusiastically supported by the college’s administration.

Mrs. Annie Francis, Deputy Registrar, played an instrumental role in organising this programme. The staff geared up for the event by decorating the Pediatric department with balloons, decorations, and a Christmas tree. The celebration commenced with a dance, singing carols, playing games, and cake cutting celebration. The children and the Hospital staff wore Christmas hats and enjoyed themselves with each other. The event concluded with Santa greeting children, distributing chocolates, snack boxes, and gifts. Dr. Sharad Agarkhedkar, Prof. & Head, Department of Paediatrics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, hosted and attended the event. Dr. Sampada Tambolkar, Dr. Renuka Jadhav, Dr. Sanjay Chavan, Dr. Balkrushna Garud, Dr. Vinita Tiriya, and Dr. Shalaka Agarkhedkar from the Paediatrics faculty, as well as Dr. Shilpa Bellor Dy. General Manager HR (Medical) attended the session. Let us pledge to take charge of health and live a disease-free life.