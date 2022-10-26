SBI Life’s ‘Thanks A Dot’- aBreast Cancer Awareness initiative steps in to educate theASHA workers & supervisors in Dhar, about a life-saving skill for early lump detection

Dhar, October 26, 2022:October is observed as a Breast Cancer Awareness month across the world. It is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer which results in the formation of lumps within the breast which is life threatening, if not detected early. In order to spread awareness about the importance of early self-detection, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, organised a breast cancer awareness workshop in the Dhar district in the state of Madhya Pradesh, to educate the ASHA workers &supervisors about a life-saving skill.

Around 80ASHA workers &supervisors from the rural areas of the Dhar district, attended the workshop, in the age group of 25 – 40 years, where they learnt a life-saving skill for early lump detection. The ASHA supervisors are expected to be a mentor, guides and counsellors to the ASHA workers and people around in the smaller districts. These are trained female community health activists to work as an interface between the community and the public health system.

Dr Monica Chauhan, Gynaecologist, took the workshop to explain the basics of breast cancer, its implication for the mind and body, importance of being financially secured and a tutorial on the ‘Thanks A Dot’ kit, to the ASHA workers and supervisors.

As per data on breast cancer cases made available in Lok Sabha recently, the cases of breast cancer in Madhya Pradesh are constantly rising since last five years. The state registered 11,501 breast cancer cases in 2020 while mortality due to breast cancer stood at 4,278, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme report prepared by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research. The number has seen an upward trend over the last two years as well. This fact itself raises an alarm and the need to be self-aware about adopting self-breast examination on a regular basis.

To organise this, the company collaborated with the local NGO partner, Action Against Hunger, to arrange the on-ground event. The workshop aimed at raising awareness around breast cancer and make self-breast examination a regular habit, to help women understand how lumps could feel and detect them at an early stage. Alongside, they also distributed ‘Thanks-A-Dot’, a self-training kit, amongst these women to inculcate the habit of self-breast examination and demonstrated how to use it.

The objective of this is to persuade women to step up for their own health and prioritize it by making self-checks a habit. In order to reduce the mortality and morbidity from breast cancer, early detection is vital. Lack of education and low socio-economic status contribute to the avoidance of breast cancer screening. Hence, SBI Life through its ongoing initiative ‘Thanks-A-Dot’ aims to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of bringing about behavioural change among women.