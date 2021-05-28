Second phase of Vaccination drive for Pacific Golf Estate residents

Dehradun: Pacific Golf Estate society situated on Sahastradhara Road organized vaccination drive in association with an NGO for their residents. Vaccine jabs were given to residents in the age group of 45-60 years. Overall 61 residents got vaccinated in the second round of vaccination camp in society. Earlier, Pacific Golf Estate conducted the first phase of vaccination drive last month with the help of the NGO, ‘Society of People for Development’, wherein 59 people were vaccinated.

There was a lot of positivity among all the residents for getting vaccinated. The residents duly followed all the safety standards of distancing and hygiene. The management team at Pacific Golf Estate soon plans to organize a vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years, which will be implemented as per the availability of the vaccine.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “The guidelines issued by the Health Department regarding the execution of Corona vaccination drive are being followed by the society. He also added “Our effort is to ensure complete safety for our residents, therefore vaccine shots were being planned in and around their safest environment- home.

Whether it is for their everyday needs or for vaccine doses, the Pacific Group’s management team has been striving to make the availability of all essentials convenient for their residents.”