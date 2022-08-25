Secrets of Perfect Waxing at Home

Waxing is a great way to remove hair from the body. Girls often go to the salon for this procedure. However, it can also be easily done at home. Observing simple rules you can achieve perfect smoothness. Do you want to become your own master of beauty for yourself? Then the following information will be useful to you.

The advantages of waxing

Some girls still have doubts about whether to do waxing. Therefore, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the advantages of this method of hair removal.

– Long-lasting effect. The hairs begin to grow only in 1-2 weeks after the procedure.

– No scratches and cuts, which can appear in other methods of hair removal.

– Redness goes away from the skin in just a few hours after the procedure. There will not be long-term irritation and unpleasant burning.

– The wax is suitable for removing any type of hair. On any area of the body.

– Wax works great even with excessive sweating.

Minuses of wax depilation are possible if the procedure is performed incorrectly. But thanks to the following helpful tips, you will make everything perfect on the first try.

What to buy for waxing at home

To perform depilation at home you need to buy:

– Gloves.

– Non-woven strips.

– Tweezers to remove any remaining hairs.

How to do vaxing at home on different skin areas

Each area of the body has its own physical characteristics. They need to be taken into account before waxing. If everything is done correctly, waxing will bring the lowest possible pain and give long-lasting smoothness.

Depilation at home

Legs are less susceptible to pain, so when waxing, you can cover large areas of the skin. The skin above the knee before tearing off the strip should always be stretched. Bend your leg so that the skin at the knee is stretched and the hairs can be removed better and easier.

How to prepare the skin for depilation

First of all, for depilation it is necessary to grow hairs of 5 mm in length. After the previous depilation must pass at least 2 weeks. But too long hair is also not suitable for the procedure, it will be painful.

Before waxing the skin must be degreased with a special agent. To avoid damage to the skin on the depilation area is applied talcum powder. It protects the skin from minor damage.

It is not recommended the day before depilation to sunbathe, use exfoliation.

How to do depilation with wax at home

To properly depilation should follow the following clear algorithm:

To start with warming the wax in a wax-melter or microwave. It is important not to overheat the material. The consistency of the wax should resemble liquid honey and be warm, but not scalding. If you overheat the wax, let it cool.

Apply the wax to the skin in the direction of hair growth. The stroke should be about 4 cm. Fix a strip on top.

Remove the wax. It is necessary to make a sharp movement parallel to the skin against the growth of hair. Short single hairs can be removed with tweezers.

Apply a special soothing agent. It will help avoid redness and irritation after the procedure.

How to take care of your skin after waxing

After the procedure, it is advisable not to wear tight, synthetic underwear. Refuse sauna and swimming pool for a couple of days. Several times a week, it is recommended to apply a lotion with fruit acids. This product helps to avoid ingrown hairs.

Adhering to simple recommendations can easily be done depilation at home. And enjoy a long time perfect smooth skin. After all, every girl deserves it.