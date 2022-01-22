Seeds of Innocence, leading fertility clinic chain, is organizing a Free Consultation Camp in Ghaziabad on 23rd January, 2022

x

Seeds of Innocence, a leading fertility clinic chain, is organizing a Free Consultation Camp in Ghaziabad on 23rd January 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

· Dr. Gauri Agarwal, Co-Founder, and Director, Seeds of Innocence, will provide a free consultation to people suffering from issues like infertility

Ghaziabad, 22 Jan, 2022: Seeds of Innocence, North India’s leading chain of IVF & Surrogacy Centers, had recently inaugurated a first of its kind comprehensive Fertility Clinic with state-of-the-art treatment & diagnostic facilities encompassing leading IVF services and dedicated departments for Medical Genetics and Fetal Medicine in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The premier medical facility established within the premises of Yashoda Super specialty Hospital, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad is hosting a free consultation camp for creating awareness about reproductive health for all. *Besides free consultation, the Centre will also provide the facility of ultrasound and semen analysis.* The camp will be held this *Sunday on 23rd January from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Nehru Nagar Centre in Ghaziabad.*

*Seeds of Innocence, Ghaziabad* , specializes in Assisted Reproductive Technologies, infertility treatment, management of high-risk pregnancies, and genetic diagnostics, and has been built with international standard medical infrastructure and facilities. The IVF Centre is Uttar Pradesh’s first and only medical facility to have a dedicated department for fetal medicine, as well as international hallmark medical technology like the premium E10 ultrasound equipment, which helps to solve complex cases with superior image clarity and colour while also presenting unique fetal heart tools and special probes. The Centre provides high-end genetic diagnostic tests for embryos such as Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) to eliminate genetic anomalies for any of the 400 hereditary diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia.

The free consultation camp is powered by our team of renowned doctors and trained staff, who share critical information on all infertility related issues and health awareness by explaining about lower tract infections, clogging of tubes leading to infertility, the right use of contraceptive measures and the ways of boosting one’s fertility. Through this consultation camp, *Dr. Gauri Agarwal, Co-Founder and Director of Seeds of Innocence,* hopes to de-stigmatize the disease and motivate people to seek proper medical consultation for infertility problems.

The campaign is a continuing foundation ethic of Seeds of Innocence; where even before the genesis of the super-specialty IVF Centre, Dr. Agarwal had single-handedly started with free consultation camps in western Uttar Pradesh and had achieved 85% success rates in first cycles of IVF for most of her early patients. The devotion of the Centre in this field is still driven by Dr. Agarwal’s passion to bring awareness about IVF and general healthcare amongst people of rural areas and help them in fulfilling their dreams and homes with a child.

“The Centre offers a range of services including pre-conception planning, pregnancy management (primary or consultative) and childbirth to allow couples with medical conditions to gain full trust and experience the joy of parenthood. This kind of free consultation camp not only helps in resolving issues related to infertility but also educates people, creates awareness and motivates couples to seek medical consultation in case of suffering from infertility” *says Dr. Agarwal* .

Dr. Agarwal and her team at Seeds of Innocence are addressing and acting upon the problems of infertility challenging people’s lives in the western region of Uttar Pradesh, and they plan on bringing more IVF Centers in the other cities. The roadmap plan of Seeds of Innocence in the region is to specifically deal with the lack of awareness and access faced by young couples in getting quality consultation and reliable treatment of infertility.

People can register for the free consultation camp by sending an email to *info@seedsofinnocence.com* or calling *9810350512* .

The fertility chain promises to provide quality In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services at affordable prices to every household in need, regardless of social, geographical, or logistical barriers. Seeds of Innocence currently operates 14+ centers in North India, including Patna, Haldwani, Meerut, Roorkee, Jharkhand, Haryana, and the National Capital Region.