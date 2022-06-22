Serve with Shraddha (NGO) organizes event on International Yoga Day for homemakers

On International Yoga Day, 21st June 2022 Serve with Shraddha (NGO) organized an event at the BJP office, Marol Mahorshi Road, Andheri (E) for the well-being of homemakers. In this event 37 women were present. We had a session on Stri Rog, Aahar a Yog and it was taken by Dr. Anju Jha followed by a Yoga session with Sneha Shikhre.

This event was especially for the homemakers who work for their families but didn’t have time to look after their own health. A consultation session on women’s health issues and diet to overcome them are very important. Every woman should know about this and not consider this as taboo.

Serve with Shraddha (NGO) has already started with weekend yoga classes which happen every weekend (Saturday – Sunday) at 7:00 am. Venue: Panchalshil Nagar, Marol, Andheri East. This was the second successful International Yoga Day event by Serve with Shraddha (NGO).

Shraddha Singh president of Serve with Shraddha, (by Shraddha Singh) want them to implement Yoga as a habit in their life to improve their physical and mental health. That’s the reason behind having these two sessions are important for the homemakers.