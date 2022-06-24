Shalby Hospital Ahmedabad Launches Free Orthopedic & Joint Diseases Camps in North Eastern States

Besides close to 50 cities across India, Shalby has been organizing these OPDs in Assam in Guwahati and Siliguri regularly for years. Now, it expands its services to all other north eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura with free consultation camps.

Orthopedic diseases, especially the joint ailments, affect a significant portion of Indian population. As per a research paper published by NCBI, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis alone is 28.7% of total population in India. NCBI is part of the United States National Library of Medicine, a branch of the National Institutes of Health. Osteoarthritis is the medical term for arthritis of the joints, which is caused mainly due to age-related wear and tear of the cartilage. The associated factors have been found to be female gender, obesity, age and sedentary lifestyle. Shalby Hospitals, which is headquartered in Ahmedabad, is renowned for its orthopedic and joint replacement expertise. Besides, its 11 hospitals spread in 8 Indian cities, it has been organizing orthopedic and joint pain OPDs in about 50 Indian cities for years now to address the orthopedic and joint diseases epidemic in India. It also holds these consultations in some countries in Africa.

Expert orthopedic and joint replacement surgeons from Shalby’s flagship hospital in Ahmedabad consult patients at these OPDs and free camps. Patients with various varieties and degree of orthopedic and joint diseases avail these. A large number of these diseases can be managed with conservative treatment. However, if not diagnosed in time, and without timely treatment they usually progress into severe form quickly. With the launch of its diagnostic camps in Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura, people from remote states of north east will also get an opportunity to consult Shalby Hospital’s surgeons. Shalby is the first big hospital chain with national presence that has initiated such camps in north eastern states.

Dr Bharat Gajjar, Global OPD Director, Shalby Hospitals says, “We strive to reach out to people across India with our OPDs and free camps since it is not always possible for people to travel large distance to our hospital in Ahmedabad for consultation. We are happy to launch these in the remote states of north east. Our free orthopedic and joint camp is being organized in Dimapur in Nagaland on 26th and in Imphal on 27th and 28th of this month. Next month we will be holding camps in Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala and Itanagar. We plan to organize consultation camps and OPDs in all the north eastern states every month.”

Founded by Dr Vikram Shah, world-renowned joint replacement surgeon, Shalby has carved a niche in orthopedics and joint replacement since it was established 28 years back. It is a leader nationally in joint replacement surgeries accounting to around 15% of all joint replacement surgeries among private hospitals. It performs more than 10,000 successful joint replacement surgeries every year. In total, more than 1,30,000 successful joint replacement surgeries have been performed at Shalby. Patients not from from across India from also from around the world come to its flagship hospital in Ahmedabad for joint diseases and complex orthopedic ailments. Recently, a Ghana patient whose hip replacement surgery had failed six times was successfully operated by Dr Vikram Shah and his team.