Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals Wins Two National Awards

Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals has won the ‘Best Hospital – Orthopedic – National’ and ‘Best Home Healthcare Company – National’ awards at ‘The Economic Times Healthcare Awards 2021’. These awards have been instituted to recognize and acknowledge the ground-breaking contribution of the leaders of healthcare sector in India.

With 11 multispecialty hospitals spread across India, Shalby is the largest chain of hospitals out of western India and is amongst the largest, nationally. It was founded by Dr. Vikram Shah, its Chairman & Managing Director, who is a world-renowned joint replacement surgeon and a visionary entrepreneur. Today, it has become one of the most preferred centres for everything related to orthopedics with a large team of joint replacement, orthopedic and spine surgeons. With presence in Ahmedabad (four hospitals), Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Vapi, Mohali and Jabalpur, it has an aggregate bed capacity of 2000 beds and treats around 4,00,000 patients a year. It also operates satellite clinics in more than fifty centres across the country. Founded in 1994 It has recently finished 10,000 days of its existence.

Other noteworthy awards that Shalby has won in the past include Rajiv Gandhi National Quality Award by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award, Frost & Sullivan Healthcare Service Provider Company of the Year, AHPI Best Patient Friendly Hospital Award by Association of Healthcare Providers (India) and Best Medical Tourism Centre of Gujarat.

Dr. Nishita Shukla, Group COO of Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals says, “These two awards, along with more than 25 awards that we have won in the past, bear a testimony to our commitment to provide the best possible healthcare services to our patients. The credit for these awards goes to lakhs of our patients who have put their trust in us, our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who work tirelessly to ensure our patients are always reassured they are in safe hands.”

Shalby enjoys a very strong prominence in the field of orthopedics and is renowned across the world for its expertise in joint replacement, complex orthopedic procedures and spine surgeries. Moreover, it has proven expertise in ortho trauma, ortho onco, ortho neuro, pediatric ortho, arthroscopy, sports injuries treatment etc. It is known for surgical as well as conservative orthopedic treatment. Over the years Shalby has attained the status of the mecca for everything related to orthopedics. Patients from across India as well as abroad visit it for joint replacement, complex, rare and revision orthopedic surgeries. Its Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Vikram Shah is a celebrated joint replacement surgeon who has won numerous international and national awards, and has performed 1,00,000 joint replacement surgeries, which is sort of a record world-wide. Shalby is a leader nationally in joint replacement accounting to around 15% of all joint replacement surgeries among private hospitals. In total, more than 1,25,000 joint replacement surgeries have been performed at Shalby. It is committed to adopting latest technology to provide best possible treatment to patients. It introduced four latest cardiac care technologies in Central India through its Indore unit, and recently launched Digital Spine Operation Room in Ahmedabad, which is one of the very few in Gujarat.

Dr. Hardik Thakkar, AVP, Corporate Development, Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals says, “The Covid pandemic has thrown a light on the invaluable significance of quality medical care at home. Homecare industry in general has played a big role in combating the pandemic, especially when the hospitals were full. We are proud to say that ours was one of the first homecare companies in Gujarat to start affordable Covid homecare packages, and this award is a validation of our commitment for providing quality healthcare services to patients at home.”

Shalby Homecare, the homecare division of Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals, provides its services in all the cities where Shalby is present (Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Vapi, Mohali and Jabalpur). These are availed by around 40,000 patients a year, and in total Shalby Homecare has provided homecare services to lakhs of patients till now. Shalby Homecare’s services include nursing & attendant services, doctor consultation at home, pathology, pharmacy, medical equipment’s on rent & sale, and physiotherapy.