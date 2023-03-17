Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital Organizes Rally to Create Awareness of Glaucoma on World Glaucoma Week

Warangal, 17th March 2023: The Warangal-based Sharat Maxi Vision Eye Hospital group organized a rally today to raise awareness of Glaucoma, which causes blindness and vision loss, on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week. Every year, in March, we observe World Glaucoma Awareness Week to spread awareness of the disease among people. For every 100 patients who visit our hospital, at least 10 are affected directly or indirectly. For those over 40 years of age, it is mandatory to have regular eye checkups. We organize free glaucoma eye camps every year during Glaucoma Week, which is observed from 12th to 18th March every year across the globe. Glaucoma is a complex disease in which damage to the optic nerve leads to progressive, irreversible vision loss. It is also known as the silent killer because it does not show any symptoms. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness, according to the World Health Organization, and one of the major problems affecting adults. People living in rural areas are more prone to glaucoma due to a lack of awareness.

The rally was unveiled by Dr. C. Sharat Babu, Director & Managing Partner of Sharat MaxiVision Eye Hospital. Sharat MaxiVision Doctors, Staff, patients, and citizens participated in the Walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C. Sharat Babu, Director & Managing Partner, said, “We are raising awareness of Glaucoma, which causes blindness and vision loss, on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week. Every year, in March, we observe World Glaucoma Awareness Week to spread awareness of the disease among people. For every 100 patients who visit our hospital, at least 10 are affected. For those over 40 years of age, it is mandatory to have regular eye checkups. We also organize free glaucoma eye camps every year.”

Dr. C Sharat Babu, Director & Managing Partner, is the man who established Sharat Laser Eye Hospital, a NABH-certified and QCI-approved eye hospital in the city of Warangal. He is also an expert Cataract Surgeon with more than 30 years of experience in the field. Dr. C Sharat Babu led a team of dedicated super-specialist doctors who have treated over a million patients and has to his credit 1.5 lakh cataract surgeries carried out by the Phacoemulsification technique. Recently, he joined hands with Maxivision Eye Hospitals, under the joint name of Sharat Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, to be the leading eye care network across different locations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with a combined experience of 50 years.