Shree Cement revs up oxygen supply for Covid hospitals in India

Kolkata/Jaipur (India): Shree Cement, one of India’s top cement manufacturers, is running its oxygen plants at 100 percent capacity to cater to the shortage of oxygen in the country. Shree Cement is continuing a steady supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals across India from its production units in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The plants are also providing free oxygen refills at all its units.

While India’s massive vaccination program against Covid-19 to restore normalcy is currently on, the country has been hit by a second wave of more transmissible mutant variants of the Covid virus causing a sudden spike in the numbers of those affected. This has led to a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals.

Covid-19 in its advanced stages leads to inflammation of lungs followed by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, making it tough to breathe. These patients need oxygen support which is in short supply.

The Shree Cement Management team, which has always put the safety and well-being of people above business, has pledged to maintain a steady supply of oxygen from all its units. Last year, the company constructed a dedicated ward for Covid patients in the Government Hospital of Pali district in Rajasthan. This centre is now operating as a critical care unit.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team of Shree Cement has been working with women in the villages to get masks stitched, thereby providing them with a source of income in these hard times and also addressing the need for Covid safety protocols. The CSR team has also been creating awareness about Covid and provided medical support, ambulance etc., in remote villages adjoining the plants’ locations.

Shree Cement Ltd (SCL) is one of India’s largest and fastest growing cement manufacturing groups. Shree Cement, which has plants in 10 states of India, acquired an overseas facility of Union Cement Company Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Shree Cement has achieved milestones and awards for innovative use of technology and meeting sustainable development goals. The company has been awarded among the Best Places to Work in Cement and Building Materials. Sector across the country and among 100 Best Places to Work for across all sectors by Great Places To Work Institute®, India.