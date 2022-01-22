Signature Global organized Covid vaccination drive

New Delhi, 22 January 2022: Considering the ongoing pandemic era, India’s leading real estate group Signature Global organized a Covid vaccination drive for construction workers at across its project sites.

This vaccination drive was coordinated in association with CREDAI National & HDFC Capital Advisors Limited and supported by the HT Parekh Foundation. During this drive total 852 workers were vaccinated at the project site of Signature Global located at Sector-92,93 & 95, Sector 89-1 & 2, Sector 36, Sector-63, 33, 79, 107, 103, Sector 37D 1&2, Sector 37D -3. During this drive Signature Global team followed all the COVID protocols, including mask discipline, temperature check, sanitization, etc.

Expressing his happiness on this event, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global Group and Chairman, Assocham – National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, said, ” While the whole country is staring at the third wave, we all have a responsibility to take care of the safety of the laborers as we have to walk while saving both life and livelihood.”