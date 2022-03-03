Signature Global organizes free health checkup camps

New Delhi, 3 March 2022: Signature Global, India’s leading real estate group and pioneer in affordable housing, organized free health checkup and screening program for construction workers and staff employed at it various project sites in Gurgaon.

During a week of health camps, over 500 construction workers, including employees of the company, were screened for health problems through the company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) management practices.

On the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group and Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development said, ” Signature Global believes that a healthy mind and body go hand-in-hand. As part of our Health and Safety program, we constantly work to provide our workers and on-site laborers with health screening facilities to ensure their health. Our workers spend a majority of their time on the project sites, so holding these camps is imperative in order to protect their health. Such camps not only allow us to diagnose the health conditions of workers, but also prevent the spread of disease.”

In order to ensure the welfare of workers and employees, the camp is being held at the company’s various project sites, including SG Park 1, Park 2, Park 3, and Park 4 located at Sector 36 Sohna and Golf Greens located at Sector 79 Gurgaon.

In addition to screening employees and construction workers for occupational diseases, physicians from nearby hospitals also provided medications and health consultations as part of these free health camps.