Simple Ayurvedic Steps For Easy Breastfeeding

By Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti

“According to Ayurveda, the most vital aspect for a newborn child or new mother is breastfeeding. It helps boost a baby’s immune system and also has an excellent result on the mother’s health like reducing the risk of allergies, diseases, and various other infections.

Breastfeeding has various misconceptions but it is extremely important in today’s time as it provides the right source of nutrients for babies like calcium, vitamin, protein, and fat. For mothers, it also helps in the loss of post-pregnancy weight and protects them from various health issues.

For new mothers who don’t have the right expert guidance face challenges like low- milk flow, breast pain and irritation, hence Ayurveda recommends certain Do’s and Don’t like:

A balanced diet should be followed daily post-delivery that

Includes Green leafy vegetables, Mung beans, Bajra, and Almonds.

Excludes Caffeine, spicy, fermented, and sour food.

To try and consume herbs like Shatavari, Fennel seeds, Garlic, Ginger, and Cinnamon for better health. To avoid pressing the breast for lactation as it may cause soreness and instead try and have lentil (dal) soup to increase the breast milk for easier feeding.

For strengthening the mother’s muscle and overall body, one can try this home remedy recipe of Laddu: Fenugreek powder – 1 tbsp, Ginger powder – ¼ cup, Sua (Dill Seeds) – ¼ cup, Jaggery ½ cup, Ghee – ¼ cup, Fennel seeds – 1 Tbsp. Make this laddu in the size of 1 inch and have one daily in the morning empty stomach.

Try to include any low-impact physical activity in daily routine like Yoga and aerobics for an active lifestyle that will help the mother stay fit.

Following such simple steps will ease the process of breastfeeding.”