SKA Group organizes free vaccination camps at multiple project sites, gives jabs to around 1000 construction workers

Noida: In view of the increasing cases of Omicron, reputed developer of Delhi NCR, SKA Group, organized free vaccination camps around multiple project sites in Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. The Group has vaccinated around 1000+ construction workers at its multiple projects SKA Divya Towers(Greater Noida West), SKA Metro Ville(Greater Noida), SKA Green Arch (Greater Noida), SKARDi Greens (Ghaziabad). 250 laborers and workers received their vaccination doses at each of the project.

On the successful organization of vaccination camps at their projects, Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said, “We always give importance to the safety of workers and construction workers, and continue to take necessary steps for their well-being. It is our endeavor to provide them health protection through free vaccination. We believe that the role of workers and construction workers is very crucial at construction sites. They are at par with the frontline workers, who are risking their lives on daily basis, hence ensuring their protection is of vital importance.”