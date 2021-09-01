Skincare Diet for Monsoon

By Rubaina Adhikari, Wellness Influencer

It’s the monsoon season again, but let’s admit it, this time of the year is not as hunky dory as we often picture it to be. While many of us love the nip in the air, a lot of us are not happy with the state in which our skin and hair are left after it pours heavily. As if the monsoon humidity wasn’t enough to wreak havoc on our skin, a weaker digestive system during this time of the year can add to our bodily woes.

As temperatures dip, the body tends to retain a little bit of water, resulting in untimely spots, rashes and pimples. Besides, monsoon also brings with it patchy hydration and weak cell generation which can lead to dullness that rather starts imitating the weather. However, we are here to tell you that even though you are fed up with the dry and dull skin in this rainy weather, all is not lost. And there is no need to seek refuge in costly skincare products as there are plenty of natural ways through which one can infuse life in their skin and diet is one of them.

Importance of a Healthy Diet for Skin During Monsoons

A simple solution here can be tweaking our diet, albeit just a little. We may use many cleansers and exfoliators or follow several skincare tips to combat the impact of humidity on our skin, but until and unless we aren’t eating right, the effects just would not show up. Having said that, here’s a list of tips that you must follow in your monsoon diet. These will not only keep skin problems at bay but will also bring a radiant glow to your skin.

1. Increase Intake of Seasonal Fruits

The monsoon season brings with it a host of seasonal fruits that can do much good to our skin – all thanks to their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants prevent radical activities as excessive free radical activity can leave our skin dull and wrinkly. Include more of Vitamin C in your monsoon diet and consume fruits like pears, jamun, litchis and peaches.

2. Stay Hydrated

Skin cells are primarily made of water, which is why when they are dehydrated our skin looks parched and dry. To ensure that your skin looks vibrant and plump at all times, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day. For some people, the plain taste of water appears to be a bit boring. So instead, they can keep themselves hydrated by consuming fresh home-made juices, soups and green tea etc.

3. Avoid Oily & Fried Food

Often, it becomes difficult to tame our cravings in this weather, but bingeing on fritters every day with a piping hot cup of tea can leave our skin deprived of its sheen and saggy. Hence, its advisable to monitor your street food intake specially during monsoons, as the outside food is exposed to contamination. It is a good idea to maintain a safe distance from fried and oily food for the health of your skin too.

4. Consume Healthy Seeds

This is a less heard of advice but it can do wonders for your skin health. Do not toss away or discard these seeds as they are a complete treasure trove of nutrients. Sunflower seeds, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds are rich in vitamin E which can help your skin remain young, taut and radiant.

5. Avoid Sugar and Sweetened Items

As bitter as it may sound, it’s essential that you reduce your intake of sugar. The glucose rush that consumption of sugar creates initiates a process known as glycation. It results in the binding of sugar molecules that can make the skin appear dull and quickens the process of aging. Hence, try to cut back on sugar and sweetened items. This will not help keep your skin looking young, fresh and less wrinkly with passing aging, but will also make you feel more energetic and fit.

Summing Up

So, though it’s the season to toss our worries away and enjoy ourselves to the hilt in the sparkling rains, do not forget to pay heed to the health of your skin as it alone will take the entire toll of it. Happy monsoons!