Skincare essentials at the start of the New Year

By Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Medical Director and Cosmetologist

The New Year has begun and it’s time to start brainstorming what your newest batch of beauty resolutions should be – if you haven’t already. Dark circles, blemishes, wrinkles, blotches and uneven skin tones – these skin-related problems are inevitable! While there is no way to escape them, the right essentials can help slower the process.

For years, we have been trying to discover innovative yet natural ways to look younger and stay healthier. Here are 3 easy tips that can help in maintaining a healthy skin:

Give your skin a Vitamin E kick

Vitamin E is known to have a range of benefits for skin conditions, through all seasons. A dose of vitamin E makes the nerves stronger and helps in nourishing the skin from within. What’s good is that you don’t need to supplement your diet with additional vitamin E. Foods like almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health. Make the consumption of almonds a daily habit as part of your beauty regime! Whether at home, work or while travelling, almonds can be eaten anytime.

Moisturise your skin

Moisturizing your skin everyday can reduce the chance of developing extreme dryness or oiliness. Both extremes are harmful for skin and cause common skin conditions like acne. It also helps in acting as a barrier against irritants. It is however, important to keep in mind choosing a moisturiser based on your skin type and the season. Apart from using moisturisers, drinking an adequate amount of water also helps as the moisture your skin receives also comes from within your body!

Exfoliate regularly

The best natural skincare routine will include regular exfoliation. Exfoliation does wonders for acne scars, dull skin, blackheads, and a host of other skin issues. A good, basic body exfoliation routine is to use a natural bristle brush, exfoliating glove, or loofah in addition to your regular body cleanser. Exfoliate two or three times a week to ensure your skin gets the treatment it needs without over-stressing it!