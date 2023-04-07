Smartworld Developers organises a Blood Donation Camp on World Health Day

07th April 2023, Gurugram: Smartworld Developers, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in India, organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with Red Cross Society on the occasion of World Health Day. The camp was held at the company’s corporate office at M3M IFC Tower. The event resonated the theme for this year’s World Health Day, “Health for All.” With an overwhelming response from many volunteers, the event was a resounding success, contributing to an impressive donation of 60 units of blood.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to raise awareness about global health issues and promote healthy living. This year’s theme, “Health For All”, highlights the importance of ensuring that everyone, has access to quality healthcare systems that are inclusive, equitable, and accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic status, ethnicity, or gender. The theme also aims to raise awareness about the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing diseases to achieve better health outcomes for all individuals and communities.

Mrs. Aishwarya Bansal, Co-Founder, Smartworld Developers, said, “We, at Smartworld believe that contributing to the betterment of society is a responsibility we all share, and it is our aim to do our part in saving lives and promoting better health practices. We are committed to raising awareness about the importance of blood donation and encouraging our employees and the community at large to participate in such noble initiatives. It is a privilege to serve our community, and we will continue to actively support such initiatives in the future. We would also like to thank the Red Cross Society for organizing this blood donation camp for our employees.”

Meanwhile, the blood donation camp followed all the necessary safety protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and volunteers.