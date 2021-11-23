Speaking Herbs launches Moringa Oil made entirely of natural ingredients.

New Delhi: Speaking Herbs, a premium brand focusing on botanical products

across the personal care, beauty, wellness, and home care verticals have launched a brand new moringa

oil, all made to be 100% free of any chemicals or toxins.

Derived from the seeds of the Moringa Oleifera tree, moringa oil of Speaking Herbs is a cold-pressed,

food-grade, extra virgin carrier or fixed oil. Since ancient times, moringa oil has been recognised as a

folk remedy and a topical cosmetic agent. It is rich in bio-active molecules such as alkaloids,

glucosinolates, isothiocyanates, and thio-carbamates. It reduces pigmentation and removes tan.

Tanaya Sarma, Co-founder of Speaking Herbs, said of the launch, “Winter is here, and Moringa’s rich omega content and antioxidants make it ideal for keeping skin hydrated in this weather.”

Skin and hair care benefits

Moringa oil reduces acne and pimple scars, lightens tan marks, lightens blemishes and dark spots, and

evens out an uneven skin tone. It helps to moisturise chapped lips and other dry, rough skin issues. It

has anti-aging, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, it also reduces dandruff

and maintains a healthy scalp.

“Experiencing moringa oil in this weather is extraordinary. Inspired by ancient folk remedies, this oil

will aid in healing dry skin conditions,” added Amis Ahmed, Co-founder of Speaking Herbs.

Extracted from botanicals sourced with passion from the world’s most bio-active areas and grown

using traditional and sustainable farming methods, Speaking Herbs is one such brand that is working

towards safe, clean, organic, and natural products. Their tagline, “Clean is the new basic,” represents

everything the company stands for.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article/press release are those of the concerned organization and do not represent the perspectives of the publisher.