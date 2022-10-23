Spine Care Awareness Program at People Tree Hospitals for Traffic Police

Bangalore: People Tree Hospital organized an awareness program on spine care for traffic police officers. Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr Prakash Rathore conducted this awareness programme.
The work they do also has a major impact on the health of workers. Most traffic police personnel are subjected to such situations. Standing for long periods of time can lead to various musculoskeletal problems.
In order to address human factors and ergonomics to help traffic officers incorporate them into their daily life activities, an awareness program on spine care was conducted for them at People Tree Hospital. More than 100 traffic policemen were involved in this.