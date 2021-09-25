Spine wellness and care foundation organises virtual panel discussion on ‘Rising Up to the Challenge Posed by Spinal Cord Injuries’

With a view to highlight the perils of spinal cord injury (SCI) and how it impacts the SCI patients and their families and to brainstorm on possible solutions, Spine wellness and care foundation is organizing a virtual panel discussion on ‘Rising Up to the Challenge Posed by Spinal Cord Injuries’. Dr HS Chhabra, Founder Chairman- Spine Wellness & Care Foundation, Medical Director-cum-Chief of Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, President of the Spinal Cord Society, Immediate Past President of Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) & International Spinal Cord Society (ISCoS) will moderate the discussion on 26th September, 2021. Joining details are as under:
Zoom details: Meeting ID: 848 8984 6181
Passcode: SWCF2021
Facebook live:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/397086425263391
Other speakers at the panel will include Dr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. G. Balamurali, Expert Spine and Neurosurgeon, Chennai, India, Consultant Spine and Neurosurgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Managing Director – HAMSA Spine & Brain Rehab
Director & Trainer – GetFit360 weight Loss program, Adjunct Professor – Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, Mylapore, Chennai, Dr. Henry Prakash, Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Christian Medical College Vellore, Vellore Tamilnadu, Dr. Narkeesh Arumugam, Professor, Department of Physiotherapy, Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab; Dr. Ketna Mehta, Founder Trustee – Nina Foundation, Dr. Komal Kamra, Associate Professor of Zoology (retd), SGTB Khalsa College, University of Delhi, Secretary The Spinal Foundation and Mr. Shivjeet Raghav, Vice-President, The Spinal Foundation (TSF), President, Spinal Cord Society Consumer committee, Peer Counselor & Patient Education Coordinator, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi.