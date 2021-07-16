Spirit of America Donates 15 Oxygen Concentrators to Rural Health Facilities In Hassan District In Karnataka

Bangalore— Spirit of America, a US-based nonprofit organization that engages citizens in strengthening relationships with friends, partners, and allies to preserve the promise of a free and better life, is delivering 15 oxygen concentrators to rural health facilities in Hassan District in Karnataka.

In support of the U.S. Embassy New Delhi and in partnership with two global organizations — the International Association of Human Values (IAHV) and the American India Foundation (AIF) — Spirit of America is sending 320 oxygen concentrators to medical facilities on the front lines of the pandemic. These include 28 districts across 10 Indian states, listed below.

Specifically in Karnataka, IAHV has facilitated these oxygen concentrators to the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Hassan for use across government hospitals in the District.

This assistance is made possible by a generous personal donation from Fred Khosravi, Chairman and CEO of Imperative Care, on behalf of its employees. Imperative Care is a medical device company that is developing the next generation of stroke care across the entire patient journey. Khosravi also serves on Spirit of America’s Board of Directors.

“As a company, we’re committed to creating immediate enhancements to patients’ lives,” said Khosravi. “There’s an urgent need in India and we can build on this commitment by helping to meet those unmet needs of physicians and their patients. We sincerely hope this contribution will play a role in alleviating the immense and ongoing suffering in India due to COVID.”

This contribution will add to the recently announced package to strengthen health infrastructure amid the second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by the new cabinet of the government. The donation will also enhance the ability of rural health centres to care for COVID patients as India prepares for a third wave of the coronavirus.

“India is a key strategic partner of the United States, and partners stand by one another in times of need. Spirit of America is eager to provide this critical assistance and demonstrate our steadfast support to the people of India,” said Jim Hake, CEO of Spirit of America.

The districts that have received the concentrators across the 10 states are: